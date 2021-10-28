Advertisement

Local activists call for TPD Chief Revell’s removal

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local activists are calling for Tallahassee’s police chief to be removed from his position.

Last month, Chief Lawrence Revell spoke at a religious retreat with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, which the activists noted is a famously anti-LGBTQ group.

On Thursday, these activists held a press conference, demanding that Mayor Dailey denounce Revell’s behavior and remove him from office.

Members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, the Florida Coalition For Transgender Liberation and several other groups came together Thursday morning to denounce Chief Revell’s actions.

they criticized him not just for speaking at the religious event that supports homophobic policies, but also for using his public position as police chief to promote Christianity within law enforcement.

“He has no right to promote any religion in the police department,” said Barbara DeVane, of the Tallahassee National Organization for Women.

“I am horrified to learn about Police Chief Revell’s involvement with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association,” shared Rev. Holly Brown, of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tallahassee.

In an audio recording of his speech, obtained by ourtallahassee.com, Revell suggested police should be promoting their faith on the job.

“What is your agenda for presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ to your officers?” asked DeVane.

The Tallahassee City Commission questioned Revell about his speech Wednesday night.

“Are you proselytizing on the job and trying to convert anyone on the job?” asked councilman Curtis Richardson.

“No, that’s not allowed,” answered Chief Revell.

Commissioner Jack Porter raised concerns about Revell speaking at the event while representing the Tallahassee Police Department.

Revell responded by saying he was off-duty.

“When I am off duty, am I still police chief?” asked Chief Revell.

The event was a paid speaking engagement.

Tallahassee city manager Reese Goad said the chief had cleared the event with his supervisor beforehand.

In an interview with WCTV on Tuesday, Revell said he has the right to his own beliefs.

“I have my personal beliefs, I’m entitled to those just like anybody else is entitled to their beliefs, and what I do off-duty is just that. It’s what I do off-duty.”

Chief Revell is expected to attend an open meeting next Monday with the city’s LGBTQ+ advisory council.

Activists are encouraging the public to attend and to denounce Revell’s actions.

