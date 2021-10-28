Oak Ridge reading coach named Leon “Educator of the Year”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Oak Ridge Elementary School teacher Baleasa Hill was named the 2021-2022 Leon County Schools Glenn-Howell Distinguished Educator of the Year in a surprise announcement Thursday.

Hill has been a Leon County teacher for eight years. For the past four, she’s served as the reading coach at Oak Ridge.

“It is educators like Ms. Hill who inspire our students and fellow educators to achieve their highest potential,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

“The depth and breadth of Ms. Hill’s commitment and service to Oak Ridge Elementary School is both extraordinary and expansive,” said Principal Jasmine Smith.

The Glenn-Howell Distinguished Educator of the Year award is named for the late Devurn Glenn and Aquilina C. Howell, both educators who touched the lives of thousands of young people and adults.

Hill was chosen from among 40 candidates for this year’s award.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.