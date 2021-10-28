Rally calls for charges against Tally 19 protester to be dropped ahead of next week’s trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a rally outside the Leon County Courthouse at noon on Thursday, showing their support for Ben Grant, the single Tally 19 protester facing a felony charge.

Grant and 18 others were arrested in connection with a September 5th, 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

Grant was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. His case has been delayed multiple times, but it was confirmed to begin Monday, November 1st, during a pre-trial hearing.

His attorney, Mutaqee Akbar, says unseen bodycamera footage from that day is on his client’s side.

“The bodycam evidence is going to show that Mr. Grant was peacefully participating in a protest, and law enforcement took it to another level themselves, and Mr. Grant didn’t do anything wrong that day,” Akbar said. “A lot’s going to come out, a lot more that hasn’t come out before, and we are also in the process of filing some motions on the misdemeanor cases that will resolve those as well.”

The probable cause affidavit for Grant’s arrest says he quote “swatted and clawed” at an officer’s arm when trying to stop another protester from being arrested

Grant argues that the situation played out differently.

“If you watch the videos it’s pretty clear that the ones committing battery that day were the officers,” he said.

About a dozen supporters were part of Thursday’s rally and attended Grant’s pre-trial hearing.

“We think it’s unjust. We think it’s wrong. We think it’s ridiculous that this is still going on,” Delilah Pierre said.

“I fundamentally believe in importance of protest and the right to voice ourselves in this nation,” said another rally attendee.

Members of Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society also supported the Tally 19.

“This fight did not end in the summer of 2020, and it doesn’t end with the Tally 19,” Alex Carson said.

Grant says waiting for the trial for over a year has taken a toll on him.

“Despite being pretty confident of what the outcome’s going to be, I still don’t know, and so that just causes an amount of stress. There’s nothing you can do about it until the trial date comes,” he said.

WCTV has reached out to State Attorney Jack Campbell for comment but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.