Suspect shoots multiple cars, homes in Leon County neighborhood, deputies say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man fired multiple shots into homes and cars in the Whispering Pines neighborhood off of Blountstown Highway Thursday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says there are no reports of any injuries and the suspect is in custody. Deputies are at the scene along the 1800 block of Rodrique Lane talking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

The call came in just before 9 am. Deputies say the man came out of his home and was acting erratically, then got in a confrontation with a neighbor. After that, investigators say he opened fire. At this point, they say at least nine homes were hit by gunfire, along with several cars.

We are awaiting an update from the sheriff’s office with more information including the suspect’s name.

