Advertisement

Suspect shoots multiple cars, homes in Leon County neighborhood, deputies say

Leon County deputies on scene after reports of shots fired in the Whispering Pines neighborhood.
Leon County deputies on scene after reports of shots fired in the Whispering Pines neighborhood.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man fired multiple shots into homes and cars in the Whispering Pines neighborhood off of Blountstown Highway Thursday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says there are no reports of any injuries and the suspect is in custody. Deputies are at the scene along the 1800 block of Rodrique Lane talking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

The call came in just before 9 am. Deputies say the man came out of his home and was acting erratically, then got in a confrontation with a neighbor. After that, investigators say he opened fire. At this point, they say at least nine homes were hit by gunfire, along with several cars.

We are awaiting an update from the sheriff’s office with more information including the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Lawrence Revell works in TPD's Criminal Investigative division; he's been at the...
Activists denounce Tallahassee police chief’s speech at religious retreat
SPC's Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 27 valid through 8 a.m. ET Thursday.
Odds for severe weather Thursday increase slightly
A Tallahassee Parks and Rec employee was found shot to death in his home 16 years ago....
City of Tallahassee worker’s murder still unsolved 16 years later
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces proposed changes to COVID policies in schools...
Leon Co. Superintendent announces changes to COVID policies in schools
Shelton Felton
Shelton Felton officially named head football coach of Valdosta High

Latest News

After hours of public comment, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of a...
Tallahassee City Commission passes resolution supporting access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion
Woman killed in Gadsden County crash
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Whistleblower Rebekah Jones officially files to run for Congress
Chris Gardner, whose life story inspired the movie The Pursuit of Happyness, is coming to...
“If you want something, go get it”: self-made millionaire coming to Tallahassee to share his story