Shots fired at quiet Fort Braden neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shots were reported fired in a quiet neighborhood in the Fort Braden community on Thursday morning, striking several cars and homes.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve since learned that a man got into an argument with a neighbor, shortly before the shots rang out.

Neighbors describe it like a scene out of a terrifying movie.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office told WCTV that nine homes were hit with bullets, along with several other cars in the neighborhood.

LCSO says the suspected was identified as Kevin Poppell, and he has been arrested and is now facing attempted homicide charges, and possibly other chargers once the investigation is complete.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call shortly before 9 a.m. this morning.

According to LCSO’s report, Poppell came out of his home on Rodrique Lane, and got into an argument with a neighbor.

Investigators say that shortly after that, the shots rang out. Poppell hit multiple homes and cars while firing. He is now in the process of being booked at Leon County Jail.

Many residents told WCTV that Fort Braden is a quiet neighborhood, and nothing like this has ever happened before.

LCSO said they are thankful no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.