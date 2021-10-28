Tallahassee Animal Services Center has a full shelter & is set to host first adoption event in two years.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -If you’re looking for a new pet, Tallahassee Animal Services would like to match you with a dog. The kennels are completely full right now. Usually the shelter sees fewer dogs in the fall, but not this year. Animals are ready and waiting for adoption and this weekend the shelter will host its first adoption event in two years.

“We need to open some kennel space obviously because we do have animals that will need to come in. Strays, things like that and it’s very stressful for animals to stay here. They’re in a much better place. The sooner we can get them out of here and into their forever homes, it makes them happier, it makes us happier,” Michael St. John, the Director of Tallahassee Animal Services explained.

The Great Pupkin Match is this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Tallahassee Animal Services on Easterwood Drive.

