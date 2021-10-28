Tallahassee City Commission passes resolution supporting access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After hours of public comment, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution supporting access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion.

The public comment included strong opinions on both sides of the issue.

“We need people to be loud and proud on access to safe and legal healthcare right now,” said one person in favor.

“Abortion has always been around,” said another, citing the dangers of making the act illegal.

“Not all pregnancies occur from loving relationships,” said another supporter of the resolution, pointing to cases of rape and incest.

Many were also against passage of the resolution.

“Abortion has always been a stain on our nation,” said one man.

“Most residents reject late term abortion, and many oppose abortion altogether,” said a resident who traveled from Monticello to speak.

“It is a sin to have an abortion. It is a sin to publicly support abortion through legislation like these,” said another person against the resolution.

“You’re being paid to serve us, not yourselves,” one woman said.

One supporter of the resolution shared an emotional story of her ectopic pregnancy three years ago.

“And because of the current legislation that’s in place, my doctor at the hospital couldn’t give me an abortion,” she said.

She told Commissioners she had surgery to remove her Fallopian tubes just a day ago, to protect her own health.

“I had to get my parts removed. I will never get to be a mother,” she said.

Commissioner Jack Porter, Mayor Pro Tem Jeremy Matlow, and Mayor John Dailey voted in favor of the resolution.

“All those in favor of the motion on the table signify by saying aye. Aye, aye, aye,” Dailey asid.

“I do believe that this is a public health issue,” Porter said.

City Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox and Curtis Richardson emphasized that while they are in favor of a woman’s right to chose, they are not in favor of the resolution.

“In my opinion, we are out of our lane,” Williams-Cox said.

“What we say would not be heard over there,” Richardson said of the Florida legislature.

You can read the full resolution here.

