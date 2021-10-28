Trick-or-treating and more Halloween fun returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The spooky season is officially back. Folks throughout the Capital City are ready to celebrate after a difficult last year.

The COVID pandemic forced most popular events to be put on hold in 2020. But this weekend, there’s no shortage of spooktacular Halloween events.

Many homes are already decorated in the Halloween spirit, and trick-or-treating is back on the table for many Tallahassee families. The Lafayette Park Neighborhood Association told WCTV that while not everyone in the neighborhood is participating, many families are.

The LPNA made sure that the area will have traffic cones and some extra police patrols to help out on Halloween.

The candy hunt isn’t the only tradition returning.

“We really missed our audience. So we’re just so excited to be back and welcome people to come hear the orchestra in person,” said Mary Kelsay, General Manager of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra.

On Friday, the orchestra will host its celebrated Halloween Symphony Spooktacular.

Across the neighborhood there will be delicious food trucks, more than 30 trick-or-treat stops and of course, live music.

“We play a lot of different music than what you might expect for a symphony orchestra. You’ll hear some kind of spooky favorites like thriller, night on bald mountain, the theme from Ghostbusters,” shared Kelsay.

The free family-favorite event is expecting to draw thousands.

Across town, Speed-Spencer-Stephens Park will host the Greater Bond Halloween in the park.

“Last year we were all stuck in the house, COVID had us so nervous, couldn’t do anything. So it was very important this year that we actually got out of the house, able to get outside and do something fun for the kids,” explained Talethia Edwards, Neighborhood Association President.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bond community will celebrate with pumpkin decorating, face painting, a costume parade and of course, trick-or-treating.

“It is vital for our community to come together,” said Edwards. “Bond being the backdrop for Halloween celebrations is exciting.”

Trick-or-treating in Tallahassee is not totally back to normal just yet. The neighborhood association is asking families to respect those who choose not to participate this year. They’ve reminded everyone that if they’re are no decorations and the lights are off, you should not go up to that house.

