Advertisement

Woman killed in Gadsden County crash

(WCJB File)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman was killed after her car slammed into a tree in Gadsden County Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 pm Tuesday, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brickyard Rd.

Troopers say the woman was driving east on MLK Boulevard and failed to stop at the intersection with Brickyard, going off the road and hitting a tree.

The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Lawrence Revell works in TPD's Criminal Investigative division; he's been at the...
Activists denounce Tallahassee police chief’s speech at religious retreat
SPC's Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 27 valid through 8 a.m. ET Thursday.
Odds for severe weather Thursday increase slightly
A Tallahassee Parks and Rec employee was found shot to death in his home 16 years ago....
City of Tallahassee worker’s murder still unsolved 16 years later
Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces proposed changes to COVID policies in schools...
Leon Co. Superintendent announces changes to COVID policies in schools
Shelton Felton
Shelton Felton officially named head football coach of Valdosta High

Latest News

After hours of public comment, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of a...
Tallahassee City Commission passes resolution supporting access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion
Leon County deputies on scene after reports of shots fired in the Whispering Pines neighborhood.
Suspect shoots multiple cars, homes in Leon County neighborhood, deputies say
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Whistleblower Rebekah Jones officially files to run for Congress
Chris Gardner, whose life story inspired the movie The Pursuit of Happyness, is coming to...
“If you want something, go get it”: self-made millionaire coming to Tallahassee to share his story