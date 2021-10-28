Woman killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman was killed after her car slammed into a tree in Gadsden County Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 pm Tuesday, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Brickyard Rd.

Troopers say the woman was driving east on MLK Boulevard and failed to stop at the intersection with Brickyard, going off the road and hitting a tree.

The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

