CRA allocates funding to repair and widen sidewalks along Monroe Street downtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Community Redevelopment Agency, made up of Tallahassee City Commissioners, has voted to allocate $250,000 for the design of sidewalk improvements on Monroe Street downtown.

The improvements will be on both sides of Monroe Street from at least Park Avenue to Jefferson Street; if funding allows, the Board also voted to extend the changes one block further north, to Call Street.

According to the agenda item, the sidewalk needs serious repairs; issues are impacting utilities, tree health, and drainage.

The City and multiple volunteer organizations have been working toward a goal of a vibrant 18-hour downtown for years; Mayor John Dailey says walkability will go a long way to bring people downtown.

“Anytime that we can make Tallahassee more inviting, more pedestrian safe, more pedestrian friendly, so that people want to come down to eat, to shop, to play, we should definitely move in that direction,” Dailey said.

The City is considering removing angled parking at the Monroe Street and Park Avenue intersection and replacing it with parallel parking, in order to widen the sidewalk.

One nearby local business tells WCTV the loss of those nine parking spaces is worth the tradeoff.

“Probably 90% of our business is walkability,” longtime Metro Deli employee John McAllister said. “It’s only going to be beneficial to us and everybody that owns a business downtown, the

more people feel comfortable walking down here, I think the more people might be encouraged to come down here.”

One of the improvements includes widening the sidewalks, possibly up to 13 feet. Right now, they are about ten feet wide in some places, but also have steps and curbs leading down to the street.

In the design plans, the improvements would include a zone for trees, benches, and lighting, further separating pedestrians from the street. Sidewalk concepts have been reviewed with nearby merchants and businesses.

“Not only make sure that your sidewalks are safe, but make them big, make them cafe style so that people can sit outside, enjoy a drink, enjoy a cup of coffee, or enjoy lunch,” Dailey said. “We have learned that when we invest in public infrastructure, private investment follows.”

According to Thursday’s agenda item, if FDOT agrees to parking changes along that block of Monroe Street, the CRA will fund the design of the changes, and a joint City/CRA/CRTPA effort could fund construction.

