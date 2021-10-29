FAMU Homecoming returns with epic convocation ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University celebrated their epic return of homecoming in 2021 with a special guest speaker at this morning’s convocation.

The epic return comes after homecoming was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The FAMU Marching 100, the FAMU dancers, and thousands of students gathered Friday afternoon to see keynote speaker Roy Wood Jr.

Alumni from across the country returned to campus to show their Rattler pride.

During Roy Wood Junior’s speech, it wasn’t all just laughs. He also talked about his growth at FAMU, saying the biggest lesson he learned from this university is forgiveness.

He says there was a time he almost was kicked out of the university, but worked his way up. He called the FAMU spirit global, and was excited to see how much FAMU has grown.

“I have been on other continents and seen someone with orange and green and just shot them the fang, just casually. And that’s the famu spirit so to be able to come back as an alum is a beautiful thing,” said Wood.

He told WCTV that he never thought he would be giving a convocation speech, but believes a lot of current and former Rattlers can learn from his story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.