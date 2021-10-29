FAMU recruitment continues to grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU admissions numbers are climbing, and officials say they’re using Homecoming as an opportunity the keep up the momentum.

The university has remained in the spotlight this year, ranking as the top HBCU in the nation and racking up partnerships with brands like Nike.

While many future students agree that all of the publicity surrounding the HBCU is very attractive, they also told WCTV that culture and like-mindedness is important when it comes to choosing their college - and that’s what’s really exciting about becoming a FAMU Rattler.

Campus admissions director Hugh Durham says that application rates are up by about 15% since last year. Tours have increased, admissions numbers are up, and the university is proud that so many people are looking to FAMU as their future university.

Several students on a campus tour shared that they’re inspired by the success stories, and also anxious to become a part of the family.

“HBCUs, they’re not just a number. They’re really close-knit. They take care of you and make sure that you’re doing what you need to be doing to be successful in life,” said Shane Dawson.

Durham shared that the student experience and curriculum provided at FAMU can’t be found anywhere else, and he believes this also factors in the uptick of interest.

Officials say that any time there’s a large number of people in the community, visiting the campus, there is an opportunity to appeal to future students. This week, the university held nine campus tours.

