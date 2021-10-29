Advertisement

Former State Attorney facing bribery charges now suspended by Florida Bar

Jeff Siegmeister
Jeff Siegmeister(District 3 State Attorney's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister - who is awaiting trial on federal corruption charges - has just had his law license suspended by the Florida Bar.

The Florida Bar announced a 91-day suspension of Siegmeister’s license on Friday, along with a list of other attorneys who’ve been disciplined or disbarred.

Siegmeister was held in contempt of a March court order for failing to respond to multiple inquiries from the Florida Bar, and failing to provide proof that he notified clients and counsel of his suspension as required by law.

Jeff Siegmeister is facing federal charges including conspiracy, bribery and extortion. Siegmeister served as state attorney in the Third Judicial Circuit for six years before resigning in 2019.

Siegmeister is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from a local defense attorney in exchange for reducing charges against his clients.

The 12-count indictment against Siegmeister was unsealed in February 2021.

It detailed accusations of bribes surpassing $60,000 in one case and the buying of registered bulls from Siegmeister’s herd in another.

The case is being tried in Jacksonville. A status conference is set for December 20th and Siegmeister’s trial is slated to start January 3, 2022.

