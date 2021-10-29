I-10 westbound closed in Jefferson County
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have shut down the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 216 near Lloyd while crews work to clean up a crash.
According to an incident map from FHP, the crash happened just before 2 Friday morning and injuries are being reported.
WCTV has received a tip that motorists in the westbound lanes are being diverted off I-10 at the Lloyd exit and then being redirected back onto the interstate from the westbound on ramp.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV for the latest as it becomes available.
