I-10 westbound closed in Jefferson County

Crash on I-10
Crash on I-10(FL 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have shut down the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 216 near Lloyd while crews work to clean up a crash.

According to an incident map from FHP, the crash happened just before 2 Friday morning and injuries are being reported.

WCTV has received a tip that motorists in the westbound lanes are being diverted off I-10 at the Lloyd exit and then being redirected back onto the interstate from the westbound on ramp.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV for the latest as it becomes available.

