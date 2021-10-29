LCSO announces first female Assistant Sheriff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sheriff Walt McNeil announced on Friday that Argatha Gilmore is the new Assistant Sheriff for Law Enforcement.

The historic move makes her the first female to hold this position in the 176-year history of the Office of Sheriff. Gilmore is currently the Chief of Police for the Lake City Police Department, where she also made history in 2009 as the first woman and African American to lead the department.

Chief Gilmore launched several initiatives, which included a Citizen’s Police Academy and the Volunteers in Police Service program to increase community engagement and invited citizens to participate in officer selection processes and promotional activities.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from Florida State University. In addition, she has a master’s degree in Social Science and Public Administration from Florida A&M University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government State & Local Executive Program.

In 2018, she received her Doctor of Strategic Leadership Foresight Degree from Regent University. Gilmore brings more than 35 years of experience to LCSO. She began her law enforcement career as a Patrol Officer with the Tallahassee Police Department in 1984, becoming the first Black woman to achieve the rank of Captain with the department in 1999.

Gilmore went on to climb the ranks, serving as Division Commander for several units within TPD. She retired after 25 years of service, before taking command in Lake City.

“Argatha brings a wealth of leadership experience and knowledge to this position,” said Sheriff McNeil. “This is a homecoming for her, and her family and I have no doubt that she will inspire other women in law enforcement. Her familiarity with the area will assist LCSO in building on the ALL IN initiatives and strengthen community relationships, with the goal of reducing crime in Leon County.”

Gilmore will officially join LCSO on November 15th.

