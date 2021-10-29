Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits the FAMU DRS

WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo
WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo(wctv)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Baby Rattlers from FAMU DRS.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. Unfortunately, the previously scheduled game between FAMU DRS and Florida High School has been canceled for this week.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

