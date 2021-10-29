Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Monroe Street near the Florida Capitol Building is closed due to heavy police presence

Police close North Monroe St.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police have closed a portion of North Monroe Street near the Florida Capitol Building.

WCTV is working to learn why the road is closed, and why there is a heavy police presence on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more.

