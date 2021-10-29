UPDATE: Suspect in domestic shooting charged with attempted homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Around 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a call about a woman who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the hospital and learned the shooting was domestic in nature, between a man and woman who lived together.

Deputies also learned the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Littleton Circle, and the man fled the scene after the shooting.

LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Schools and preschools in the area were locked down as a precautionary measure.

Around 10:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody near Mayhew Street and Pepper Drive.

UPDATE: On October 28, detectives with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office were able to find probable cause for the arrest of 39-year-old Clarence Washington.

Washington was charged with attempted homicide. He is currently being held in the Leon County Detention Center.

