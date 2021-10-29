Valdosta couple with ties to Boy Scouts plead guilty to producing child porn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta couple who were active with the Boy Scouts for years have pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Jayson E. Wright, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography Thursday. His wife Kara Wright, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography back in June.

Both face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

“Jayson Wright and his wife committed heinous and unthinkable acts upon innocent children and did so repeatedly over a number of years,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

According to court documents, Jayson and Kara Wright exploited and manipulated children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed. Information gathered during the investigation uncovered that Jayson Wright was involved in the Valdosta area Boy Scouts of America from Aug. 2015 until Aug. 2020. Parents and guardians of children whose children may have come into contact with Jayson or Kara Wright are encouraged to contact authorities with concerns.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This case is another example demonstrating the success of the close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the federal agencies that allow us to take really bad people off the streets. To the victims in this case—I hope that knowing that people do care and will work for justice will help bring them some peace of mind,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

