Advertisement

Valdosta couple with ties to Boy Scouts plead guilty to producing child porn

a
a(WRDW)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta couple who were active with the Boy Scouts for years have pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Jayson E. Wright, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography Thursday. His wife Kara Wright, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography back in June.

Both face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

“Jayson Wright and his wife committed heinous and unthinkable acts upon innocent children and did so repeatedly over a number of years,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

According to court documents, Jayson and Kara Wright exploited and manipulated children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed. Information gathered during the investigation uncovered that Jayson Wright was involved in the Valdosta area Boy Scouts of America from Aug. 2015 until Aug. 2020. Parents and guardians of children whose children may have come into contact with Jayson or Kara Wright are encouraged to contact authorities with concerns.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This case is another example demonstrating the success of the close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the federal agencies that allow us to take really bad people off the streets. To the victims in this case—I hope that knowing that people do care and will work for justice will help bring them some peace of mind,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Whistleblower Rebekah Jones officially files to run for Congress
Tallahassee police say a robbery arrest led to shutting down a portion of North Monroe Street...
North Monroe Street near Florida Capitol reopened after robbery arrest
Leon County deputies on scene after reports of shots fired in the Whispering Pines neighborhood.
Suspect shoots multiple cars, homes in Leon County neighborhood, deputies say
Woman killed in Gadsden County crash
Major Lawrence Revell works in TPD's Criminal Investigative division; he's been at the...
Activists denounce Tallahassee police chief’s speech at religious retreat

Latest News

WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo
Morning Pep Rally visits the FAMU DRS
Tallahassee police say a robbery arrest led to shutting down a portion of North Monroe Street...
North Monroe Street near Florida Capitol reopened after robbery arrest
Crash on I-10
I-10 westbound re-opened in Jefferson County
These players were on the gridiron for Lincoln High nearly 60 years ago.
Lincoln High football honors legacy of original team