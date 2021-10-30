Cooking with Cherry: Simple and Quick Apple Dumplings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to share her Simple and Quick Apple Dumplings recipe.

Ingredients

2 Granny Smith apples

1 cup water

1 cup sugar divided

1 stick butter

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

8 canned biscuits

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Peel, core and slice apples vertically into 8 slices each.

Cover with cold water to keep them from getting brown while you prepare the rest of the recipe.

In a medium saucepan, mix the water, 3/4 cup of the sugar, butter and vanilla over heat and bring mixture to a boil.

Separate each biscuit in half.

Wrap biscuit dough layer around a slice of apple, stretching it to slightly overlap and seal the bottom.

Place the wrapped slices sealed side down in a 9 X 13 baking pan.

Pour the hot sugar mixture over the apple slices.

Mix the remaining 1/4 cup sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle over the tops of the wrapped apples.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream!

