FSU had their chances, but loses sixth in a row to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (247Noles) - Florida State has now lost six in a row to Clemson, losing 30-20 to the Tigers in a game where they had plenty of chances.

The Tigers got a 21-yard touchdown run by running back Will Shipley with 2:53 remaining to re-take the lead late. FSU got the ball back with 30-plus seconds remaining, but had to try multiple laterals on the last snap of the game which resulted in a fumble, turnover, and end-of-game touchdown for the Tigers.

FSU had themselves in position to pull off the upset after a strip-sack of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive end Jermaine Johnson with 7:39 remaining in the fourth quarter was the lone score of the second half for the Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday. FSU led 20-17 at that point.

FSU trailed Clemson 17-13 at the half.

The Seminoles scored two touchdowns in the opening half. A 1-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis to Jashaun Corbin was the first score of the game for FSU. Ryan Fitzgerald missed his first extra-point attempt of the day. The second score came when Travis connected with Lawrance Toafili for a 75-yard touchdown pass, where Toafili never touched the ground despite being wrenched down and then danced down the visitor’s sideline to score.

Clemson posted 17 points in the opening half as they opened the scoring during the first quarter with a 47-yard field goal by B.T. Potter. Potter would miss three field goal attempts after making his first on the day. The Tigers would take a 10-6 lead when DJ Uiagalelei connected with Davis Allen for an 11-yard touchdown pass. After Toafili’s touchdown, the Tigers responded late in the first half with a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley.

More to come

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.