LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. Clemson kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCTV) - Florida State (3-4, 2-2 ACC) is back on the road Saturday for arguably its biggest test of the season, as the Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) in Death Valley.

FSU is coming off a convincing 59-3 win at home against UMass last week, in which the Seminoles ran for 365 yards and saw five different players score touchdowns on the ground. Florida State’s average of 6.91 yards per rush in October leads the nation. The Seminoles’ season average of 5.90 yards per rush is also first in the ACC and fifth nationally. They are averaging 230.3 rushing yards per game, which is second in the ACC and 13th nationally.

The Seminoles are the first team in ACC history to win their next three games after starting a season 0-4. Although one of those wins came against one of the worst teams in all of college football in UMass, Florida State has looked much improved since the second half of the Louisville game.

Clemson, meanwhile, has undergone a stunning decline from being one of college football’s titans over the past several years to a middle-of-the-pack ACC team in 2021. Before the season, the idea that Florida State would have a chance to beat Clemson in 2021 was unthinkable, but now the Seminoles have a realistic chance to snap its five-game losing streak to the Tigers.

Clemson has yet to score more than 17 points in regulation against an FBS opponent. The Tigers rank 117th nationally in total offense at 321.3 yards per game.

However, they still boast one of the best defenses in the nation, which ranks 10th nationally in yards per play allowed. Clemson has the best defense Florida State will have faced yet this year. The Seminoles’ offense has been inconsistent this season, but Jordan Travis is as healthy as he has been all season and has been excellent over the past two weeks. He will need to have another big day for FSU to pull off the upset.

Clemson Memorial Stadium will also be the most hostile environment that Florida State will have seen this year. In fact, without full capacity crowds being permitted throughout the country last year, this might be the toughest environment that Florida State sees in a while.

Clemson is favored by 9.5 points. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

