United Church in Tallahassee hosts Bethel’s mobile COVID unit

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - United Church in Tallahassee hosted Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s mobile COVID unit for free health screenings on Saturday.

The health event offered COVID shots, COVID testing, and screenings for sickle cell.

Organizers with the church say they had a great turnout Saturday as more people are seeking their COVID booster shots.

“So far the registered list was really full of people who wanted booster shots. And so we think they have been waiting for the CDC and FDA to release the boosters especially for Moderna that seemed to cause our registration to double overnight,” said Erica D. Moore, the community action committee chair at United Church.

WCTV asked officials of Bethel’s mobile COVID unit about the FDA giving emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for children 5 and older.

They say they will be equipped and ready to give shots to kids once they get the doses.

Meanwhile, United Church will host their annual artisan market on Saturday November 6th from 9 A.M to 3 P.M.

All proceeds will go to Connection First, a charity that helps at-risk kids in Tallahassee.

On November 14th United Church will have a grand re-opening of their in person services after being closed because of the COVID pandemic.

