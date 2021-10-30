Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater officially unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU’s amphitheater is donning a new name. It now named after movie mogul, television producer and FAMU alum, Will Packer.

Packer made his return to the capital city to kick off the weekend festivities for FAMU’s homecoming.

It was a packed house Friday morning at the amphitheater and the Rattler spirit could be felt all around.

The Will Packer amphitheater was unveiled in front of hundreds Friday morning.

Packer graduated from FAMU with an engineering degree in 1996 and has gone on to produce a number of movies and TV shows.

Packer told WCTV he wanted to give back to the university that made him what he is today.

“I’m at the campus where I really kind of grew up as a man. I entered as a young man and left as an adult, for a lot of people that’s the college experience. But for me, it was even more special because I found my voice here on this campus. And so being able to be here and give back to an institution that gave so much to me, it means the world,” he said.

He adds the moment of the unveiling was unreal to him and said he was overwhelmed and filled with gratitude.

Packer told WCTV his advice to students is what is unique about you is your greatness and superpower and they should lean into it.

