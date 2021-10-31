Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington

Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the Vancouver, Washington area. The suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, police say.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing girl.

Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning. She has black hair and is approximately 50 pounds.

According to the alert, the suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and felony harassment.

There also is information that he may have harmed the victim.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington plate number BUV0729.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400 or call 911.

