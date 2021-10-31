Advertisement

Authorities investigating plane crash in Gadsden County

GCSO and other rescue crews are on scene of a small plane crash in Gadsden County.
GCSO and other rescue crews are on scene of a small plane crash in Gadsden County.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small plane crashed into a wooded area of rural Gadsden County Sunday, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

A GCSO spokesperson confirmed the crash, but couldn’t provide any information on any potential injuries.

The crash reportedly happened near Glen Julia and Atwater Roads in Western Gadsden County. Initial reports of the incident came in before 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter en route to the scene.

