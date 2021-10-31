Authorities investigating plane crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small plane crashed into a wooded area of rural Gadsden County Sunday, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

A GCSO spokesperson confirmed the crash, but couldn’t provide any information on any potential injuries.

The crash reportedly happened near Glen Julia and Atwater Roads in Western Gadsden County. Initial reports of the incident came in before 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter en route to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.