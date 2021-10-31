Rattlers dominate Homecoming, 26-3, over Grambling State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s “Epic Return” of a Homecoming culminated in an epic beatdown as the FAMU Rattlers were the aggressor from start to finish in a 26-3 rout of the Grambling State Tigers.

From the first drive most everything went the way of the Orange and Green as Resean McKay and the Rattlers (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) offense engineered a 10 play, 82 yard drive that culminated in a McKay touchdown pass to Jah’Marae Sheread to put FAMU up 7-0.

After Grambling (3-5, 2-3 SWAC) stalled at midfield the Rattlers would take over from their own 10 yard line but the poor field position did nothing to knock Florida A&M off its early rhythm. Willie Simmons’ unit would put together another long, sustained drive this time 16 plays for 90 yards before McKay threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Jermaine Hawkins to double the Rattler surplus.

The Rattlers’ final touchdown of the afternoon would come on the ground as Jaylen McCloud would scoot into the end zone from a yard out to give FAMU a 21-0 lead it would take into the half time locker room.

The big lead allowed Florida A&M to play a bit conservative and rely on yet another stellar outing from its defense. In 48 plays, Grambling managed just 187 yards of offense while surrendering three sacks and a third quarter safety to Savion Williams all while never finding the endzone.

The Rattlers have now won five in a row and remain just one game back of Jackson State in the SWAC East Division. Next up for FAMU is a trip to Baton Rouge, LA to face rival Southern.

