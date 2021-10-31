Advertisement

Wakulla County school threat deemed not credible

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - On Sunday, the Wakulla County School District and the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department were made aware of a threat against the school district posted on social media, according to the Wakulla School Board.

The suspect was quickly identified a student, and law enforcement officers made contact with the student and their parents.

The WCSD determined that the post was not a credible threat, and classes would be able to resume as scheduled on Monday.

According to a post on the Wakulla School Board Student Safety Information Facebook Page, there will be a strengthened law enforcement presence at the school as a precaution.

The incident is still under investigation by law enforcement and the Wakulla County School Board Administration, but there is no threat at this time.

