Jackson Co. deputies retrieve body of homicide victim from Chattahoochee River

A JCSO dive team recovered the body of a Georgia homicide victim, according to an agency press release.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A dive team recovered the body of a homicide victim from the Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon in Jackson County, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division arrived at Neals Landing around 2:30 p.m. local time. The dive team conducted an exhaustive search in the area, according to a press release. One body was found.

The homicide occurred in Seminole County, Ga., according to JCSO. That investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

