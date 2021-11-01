Leon County contests state fine over employee vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is fighting back against fines imposed by the Florida Department of Health for the county’s requirement that employees be vaccinated.

Monday afternoon, the county announced it has filed a petition for formal administrative proceedings to contest the penalties.

Attorneys for the county argue the Department of Health overstepped its authority with its September order banning vaccine mandates for public employees.

Leon County first said it would require employees to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 28, with a deadline of Oct. 1. About a dozen employees were fired after refusing to get the vaccine and failing to provide a medical or religious exemption.

Ten days later, the Department of Health announced it would fine the county a total of $3.57 million for violating the state’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports, $5,000 for each county employee required to provide proof of vaccination. The fine is due on November 11.

County Administrator Vince Long has long said Leon County’s mandate is legal and will hold up in court.

“We believe that requiring our employees as a condition of employment to become vaccinated is legal,” Long said. “It’s permissible. The EEOC agrees with us, the DOJ agrees with us, federal district courts agree with us, and we also believe that it’s not inconsistent with Florida law.”

Leon County’s vaccine mandate does not apply to constitutional officers, including sheriff’s deputies, clerks of court and tax appraisers.

