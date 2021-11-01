Lowndes County deputies seize guns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has seized a number of guns after a series of home searches last month.

The Special Operations Division says the searches were conducted after complaints of suspected drug distribution from the homes.

A number of the firearms are believed to be linked to area thefts, and those investigations are on-going, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Based on the dramatic increase in the use of firearms in area crime, the Sheriff’s Office recognizes the impact a seizure like this can have on the reduction of these type of crimes,” investigators said in a statement.

Deputies are working to identify the owner of some of the firearms. If you believe your stolen weapon is pictured, you’re asked to contact Lowndes County investigators at 229-671-2950.

