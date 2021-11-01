Advertisement

Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden Plane Crash scene
New details on Gadsden County plane crash
A JCSO dive team recovered the body of a Georgia homicide victim, according to an agency press...
Elderly couple killed, suspect in custody in Seminole County, GA
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 31, 2021
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Latest News

New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect