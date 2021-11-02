Advertisement

Barb’s Peanut Butter Brittle Cups

By Barb McGarrah | Barb's Gourmet Brittle
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

Peanut Butter Brittle Filling

  • 1 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons butter (Room temperature)
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup Barb’s Chocolate Peanut Brittle crushed /  ¼ cup crushed brittle bits
  • ½  cup powdered sugar

Chocolate Coating

  • 3 cups Chocolate Chips

METHOD

Place cupcake liners in muffin pan.

Put peanut butter and butter in a bowl and mix until smooth.  Add the vanilla.  Stir in the crushed chocolate peanut brittle.  Sift in powdered sugar and mix until combined. Refrigerate dough until firm.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler.  Put one teaspoon of the melted chocolate in the bottom of the cupcake liner.   To remove air bubbles tap the pan gently on the counter. Spoon two teaspoons of peanut butter brittle filling on top of the chocolate.  Top the filling with additional chocolate making sure the filling is completely covered.  Sprinkle lightly with crushed brittle bits and tap gently to remove air bubbles.  Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until set.

