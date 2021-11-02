Homemade ‘Butterfinger’ Bars

Ingredients

3 c. candy corn

1 ½ c. creamy peanut butter (not the natural variety)

1 ½ Tbsp. light corn syrup

2 c. chocolate chips

2 Tbsp. + 2 tsp. vegetable shortening

Pinch of salt

Method

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Line an 8x8 pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

2. Pour candy corn into a heat proof bowl. Place on top of a saucepan filled with about 1 inch of water. Bring water to a simmer. Stir candy corn until melted and completely smooth. Remove bowl from double boiler. (Can also use a microwave for this step, just be very careful not to overheat the candy corn which can cause it to seize and become gritty.)

3. Add peanut butter to the candy corn and stir until it is completely incorporated. May return to double boiler if mixture becomes hard to stir and is not fully incorporating.

4. Pour candy into prepared 8x8 pan. While it is still warm, score into approx.. 16 pieces- 1″ wide x 4″ long. Let candy cool completely.

5. Melt chocolate and shortening on double boiler, stirring until smooth.

6. Once cooled, cut candy along scored lines.

7. Using a fork, dip bars into melted chocolate. Tap gently on the rim of the bowl, allowing excess chocolate to fall back into the bowl. Place bars onto prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all of the bars are dipped. Place bars in refrigerator to set up.

8. Bars may be served at room temperature which will give them a slightly chewy consistency, or chilled which will give them a slightly crunchy consistency. Bars may be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to a month.

