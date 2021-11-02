Leon County Sheriff’s Office starts new virtual visitation program for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new video visitation program allowing children of incarcerated parents to read with them in the library.

The program, launched Tuesday, connects the jail to a room at the Leroy Collins Main Library.

Video visitation has been an option for families since January 2021, but this program is specifically designed to encourage children to read with their parents.

Kids can choose from a variety of books and even take that book home with them when they leave.

LCSO tested out the new video visitation technology Monday, allowing several families to connect with loved ones who are incarcerated.

“It ended up really good cause I got to see my dad and talk to him,” said one fourth-grader in an interview with LCSO.

“When parents are incarcerated and they’re separated from their children, they’re missing something,” said another family member of an incarcerated individual. “So whenever they’re able to connect with their parent, it says a thousand things to that child.”

Prior to COVID-19, kids 16 and older could visit their parents in prison.

Now, only video visits are allowed. Children under 18 can talk to a parent as long as they have another guardian present.

“It’s so important,” Leon County Detention Facility Captain Georgella Dent said. “Every kid needs their parent in their lives.”

The goal of the new program is to both bring families together and encourage a love of reading.

“This is more than just paper and words,” Assistant Sheriff Steve Harrelson said. “This is a very powerful tool that institutes not only a love of reading, but also a love of family, togetherness and doing things together.”

