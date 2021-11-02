NBA legend Magic Johnson visits Tallahassee, discusses mental health among teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NBA superstar and legend, Magic Johnson, stopped by the Capital City for a discussion on teens and their mental health.

Local healthcare professionals joined Johnson to drive the message home that it’s okay to seek help.

“People sometimes struggle, but that’s okay. Kids sometimes struggle and that’s okay,” said Johnson.

Many kids haven’t been seeing their friends as much as they would like because of COVID, and healthcare professionals say the pandemic only increased mental health concerns among teens.

The panelists say kids should take their mental health as seriously as they take their physical health.

“We should empower those who are having feelings of depression or feelings of unwelcome wellness to raise their hand and seek help,” said the secretary of Florida Department of Children and Families, Shevaun Harris.

The panelists say today’s teens face a number of new issues their parents didn’t have to deal with when they were younger, including social media and the effects of the pandemic.

“What we’ve seen is before the delta variant hit, but after the initial shock, our numbers were the highest they’ve ever been in terms of people requesting services as an adolescent,” said Dr. Jay Reeve.

Dr. Reeve is the president and CEO of Apalachee Center. He says having a role model like Magic Johnson speak about his own mental health struggles sends the message that teens are not alone, and help is out there.

“So to have somebody who is a role model, especially for adolescents to step forward and say ‘No we actually have to talk about it,’ and Magic mentioned a number of the other athletes recently who’ve come forward and talked about their own mental health struggles. I think that helps tremendously in destigmatizing things,” said Dr. Reeve.

