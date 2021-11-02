Advertisement

Pumpkin Hand Pies with Chef Christian

By Christian Kirk | Keiser University
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 packages frozen puff pastry dough, thawed (4 sheets total)
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree (if using canned, make sure it is NOT pumpkin pie filling)
  • ½ cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 eggs, divided
  • 2 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream
  • 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice* (see recipe at bottom)
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. water
  • 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

PUMPKIN PIE SPICE

  • 2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. ground ginger
  • 1 tsp. ground allspice
  • 1 tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1. Measure out ingredients in order listed into a small bowl. Whisk together to combine.

2. Pour into an airtight container. Will keep up to 1 year at room temperature.

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two large baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

2. Unroll pastry dough and using a rolling pin, roll each sheet out to approximately 8″ x 14″.

3. Using a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter, cut out as many pumpkin shapes as you can from the dough, making sure you have an even number of pumpkins. (Note: puff pastry cannot be put back together and re-rolled. Try to make your cutouts close together to minimize waste.)

4. Lay half of the cutouts onto the prepared cookie sheets, reserving the other half for use a little later in the recipe.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, 1 egg, heavy whipping cream, 1 ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice, salt, and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined. Spoon filling onto the center of the pumpkin shapes on the cookie sheets, leaving a large border around the outside.

6. Lightly brush water all the way round the edges of the cutouts.

7. Using a small, sharp knife, cut out jack o’ lantern faces from reserved cutouts, then top each of the pumpkin-topped pastries with a jack o’ lantern face. Lightly press around edges to seal.

8. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 egg and 1 Tbsp. of water. Gently brush this egg wash mixture over the tops of your jack o’ lantern pastries.

9. In a separate small bowl, mix together the sugar and remaining pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle mixture over top of pastries.

10. Bake at 400°F for 13-15 minutes, or until the jack o’ lanterns are puffed up and golden brown. Remove from pans and allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A JCSO dive team recovered the body of a Georgia homicide victim, according to an agency press...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Seminole County, GA double murder
Gadsden Plane Crash scene
New details on Gadsden County plane crash
Guns seized in Lowndes County
Lowndes County deputies seize guns
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 31, 2021
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Latest News

You'll want to lay a finger on this homemade twist of a popular candy bar!
Homemade ‘Butterfinger’ Bars
The mastermind behind Barb's Gourmet Brittle once again showcased one of her specialties on the...
Barb’s Peanut Butter Brittle Cups
You'll want to lay a finger on this homemade twist of a popular candy bar!
Homemade 'Butterfinger' Bars with Chef Christian
Chef Christian Kirk says these little pies are a snap to make and are perfect for any Halloween...
Pumpkin Hand Pies with Chef Christian