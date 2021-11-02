Pumpkin Hand Pies with Chef Christian

INGREDIENTS

2 packages frozen puff pastry dough, thawed (4 sheets total)

1 cup pumpkin puree (if using canned, make sure it is NOT pumpkin pie filling)

½ cup brown sugar, packed

2 eggs, divided

2 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice* (see recipe at bottom)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

PUMPKIN PIE SPICE

2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground allspice

1 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1. Measure out ingredients in order listed into a small bowl. Whisk together to combine.

2. Pour into an airtight container. Will keep up to 1 year at room temperature.

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two large baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

2. Unroll pastry dough and using a rolling pin, roll each sheet out to approximately 8″ x 14″.

3. Using a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter, cut out as many pumpkin shapes as you can from the dough, making sure you have an even number of pumpkins. (Note: puff pastry cannot be put back together and re-rolled. Try to make your cutouts close together to minimize waste.)

4. Lay half of the cutouts onto the prepared cookie sheets, reserving the other half for use a little later in the recipe.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, 1 egg, heavy whipping cream, 1 ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice, salt, and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined. Spoon filling onto the center of the pumpkin shapes on the cookie sheets, leaving a large border around the outside.

6. Lightly brush water all the way round the edges of the cutouts.

7. Using a small, sharp knife, cut out jack o’ lantern faces from reserved cutouts, then top each of the pumpkin-topped pastries with a jack o’ lantern face. Lightly press around edges to seal.

8. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 egg and 1 Tbsp. of water. Gently brush this egg wash mixture over the tops of your jack o’ lantern pastries.

9. In a separate small bowl, mix together the sugar and remaining pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle mixture over top of pastries.

10. Bake at 400°F for 13-15 minutes, or until the jack o’ lanterns are puffed up and golden brown. Remove from pans and allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.

