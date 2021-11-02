Advertisement

Teacher of the Month Winner: Elizabeth Wills, Springwood Elementary

Wills is the first teacher to win for the 2021-22 school year!
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This school year, WCTV and Envision Credit Union are teaming up yet again to thank local teachers for their dedication to their students.

Elizabeth Wills, a first-grade teacher at Springwood Elementary, was nominated and selected as the first “Teacher of the Month” winner for the 2021-22 school year.

WCTV and Envision Credit Union visited Springwood Elementary to surprise Miss Wills and celebrate the achievement with her students.

Wills was honored to hear what formers students and parents wrote about her in the nomination forms.

“It’s so heartwarming. I’m about to start crying because it’s such an honor to see them grow through the years, just physically, mentally, and emotionally especially with everything they’ve been going through the last couple years”, Wills said.

Miss Wills was awarded a “Teacher of the Month” plaque, a gift bag and a monetary prize, as a thank you from Envision Credit Union and WCTV.

To nominate a deserving teacher, visit our website here.

