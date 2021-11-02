Trial underway for “Tally 19″ protestor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The trial is underway Tuesday for Benjamin Grant, a member of the “Tally 19″ Black Lives Matter protestors arrested by Tallahassee police in September 2020.

Grant is the lone protestor charged with a felony, battery on a law enforcement officer, after the group was arrested for interfering with law enforcement, refusing to comply with instructions from police, and blocking a street.

Prosecutors allege Grant scratched and clawed at a Tallahassee police officer while Grant was trying to keep another protestor from being arrested. Three Tallahassee officers testified before the state rested its case.

The defense disputes the claims, saying none of the body camera video from that day shows Grant scratching at the officer.

Grant is set to take the stand Tuesday afternoon in his own defense. The trial is set to wrap up and go to the jury by the end of the day Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.