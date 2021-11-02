Advertisement

Two injured in Thomasville shooting

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(Associated Press)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police say two people were injured in a shooting near the area of North Stevens Street and Crystal Street Monday. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

In a post on Facebook, officers say they are still investigating the incident, but have identified everyone involved and there’s no immediate threat to the community. Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact Thomasville Police via Facebook or by calling (229) 226-2101.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A JCSO dive team recovered the body of a Georgia homicide victim, according to an agency press...
Elderly couple killed, suspect in custody in Seminole County, GA
Gadsden Plane Crash scene
New details on Gadsden County plane crash
Guns seized in Lowndes County
Lowndes County deputies seize guns
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 31, 2021
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Latest News

Ben Grant, the single Tally 19 protester facing a felony charge, during a pretrial appearance.
Trial underway for “Tally 19″ protestor
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Tuesday forecast and details on the next blast of colder air.
Rob’s Tuesday morning forecast - Nov. 2, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Tuesday forecast and details on the next blast of colder air.
Rob's Tuesday morning forecast - Nov. 2, 2021
Jeffery Murray enjoys spending time with his children, knowing his future is looking bright,...
Franklin County man a kidney away from rebuilding his life from the ground up