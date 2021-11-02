Two injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville police say two people were injured in a shooting near the area of North Stevens Street and Crystal Street Monday. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

In a post on Facebook, officers say they are still investigating the incident, but have identified everyone involved and there’s no immediate threat to the community. Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact Thomasville Police via Facebook or by calling (229) 226-2101.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.