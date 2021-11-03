Advertisement

COVID vaccines available for kids 5-11 as early as this weekend

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parents in the Big Bend are starting to make COVID vaccine appointments for their young children after the CDC gave the green light for kids aged 5-11 to receive the shot.

CVS and Walgreens have already made appointments available this weekend to administer the shots, which are one-third of the standard Pfizer dose.

FAMU’s vaccination site will likely start offering vaccines within the next week or so.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is not offering these shots, but encourages families to instead contact their child’s primary care physician.

Denise Howard said she jumped at the opportunity to get her 10 and six-year-old kids their COVID shot.

“My 10-year-old has asthma and so out of all of us, I’ve been most worried about her this entire time,” Howard said.

They’re signed up to get vaccinated this Saturday. Howard says she’s relieved to finally take this step to protect her kids from the virus.

“Every little cold, every little sniffle, you just wonder if they’re okay,” she said.

Russell Homan, a pediatrician at Canopy Pediatrics, says many parents have questions about the vaccine.

“There are two concerns,” Homan said. “The first one is ‘Do kids in this age group need it?’ And the second concern is ‘Is it safe?’”

Homan says yes, kids in this age group do need the vaccine.

More than eight thousand children ages 5-11 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the U.S.

“Before the delta variant, COVID-19 was the eighth leading cause of death in this age group,” Homan said. “After the delta variant, it went to the sixth-leading cause of death.”

As for the question of safety, a small percentage of people have developed myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receiving the COVID vaccine. However, none have died from this side effect, and experts believe the risk will be even smaller among 5 to 11-year-olds since they will only receive a 1/3 size dose.

Additionally, as Homan notes, the virus itself poses an even greater health risk.

“Your chance of getting myocarditis is higher if you have COVID than if you get the vaccine,” he said.

Homan said he’s been receiving texts and emails from parents almost daily, asking him when vaccines will be available for their young kids. If all goes well, he’ll be able to administer those starting on Monday.

