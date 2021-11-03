First ever ‘Tallahassee Awards’ highlight impact of community leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time ever, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey handed out the “Tallahassee Awards” on Tuesday.

The new initiative highlights the impact of community leaders.

The five winners include Omega Lamplighters founder Royle King, Asian Coalition of Tallahassee’s Aurora Torres Hansen, the Tallahassee Soccer Club’s Chris Petley, Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt and Greater Bond Neighborhood Association President Talethia Edwards.

Edwards told WCTV it’s easy for all of us to make a difference.

“Just love your city, serve where you can, do what you feel passionate about, and this city, state and world will be a better place,” Edwards said.

The end of the ceremony featured one more honor: Longtime Tallahassee couple Tom and Barbara Rollins received Keys to the City. The couple has spent decades organizing grassroots efforts to better the community.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.