FSU QB Chubba Purdy enters NCAA transfer portal

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Chubba Purdy (12)...
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) looks to get out of the pocket during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes)
By Chris Nee | 247 Sports
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, multiple sources indicate. Purdy was not present at FSU’s two most recent practices. He shared a message via a tweet after news of his entering the transfer portal became public.

“I want to thank the Seminole fans and Florida State community for all their support during my time at Florida State,” Purdy wrote. “After careful consideration and a discussion with my family I will be moving on towards new beginnings. With that said I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you and God Bless.”

FSU now carries three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster - redshirt senior McKenzie Milton, redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis and redshirt freshman Tate Rodemaker. They have one quarterback committed in their 2022 class in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback AJ Duffy.

During the 2021 season, which was his redshirt freshman season, Purdy appeared in one game - against UMass - and was 5-of-5 for 98 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal-caller also had a 5-yard rush.

As a true freshman in 2020, he appeared in three games with one start. He was 27-of-53 passing for 219 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed 19 times for 57 yards. He was the fifth true freshman in FSU history to start at quarterback when he started at North Carolina State and was 15-of-23 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns. He added 54 rushing yards on 12 carries that day. He made his collegiate debut last season at Louisville, the school he was committed to prior to switching to the Seminoles during the recruiting process.

During his first year at FSU, Purdy dealt with a broken collarbone, which was suffered during a preseason scrimmage. The injury resulted in multiple surgeries for Purdy and stunted his growth during his first year on campus.

Purdy joined FSU prior to the 2020 season, signing with the Seminoles out of Perry High School in Arizona. He was ranked as a four-star dual-threat quarterback by the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings. He was rated nation’s No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona by the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings. At the high school level, in two seasons as starting quarterback, he produced 9,000 yards of total offense and 111 touchdowns. He was named Arizona Offensive High School Player of the Year by the Arizona Cardinals as a senior, when he compiled 4,423 yards of total offense and accounted for 52 touchdowns while helping lead Perry to quarterfinal round of 6A state playoffs that year.

