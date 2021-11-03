Advertisement

Hundreds demand complete vaccine mandate ban at state capitol

Several hundred Floridians rallied at the capitol against vaccine mandates Wednesday.
Several hundred Floridians rallied at the capitol against vaccine mandates Wednesday.(Capitol News Service)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several hundred Floridians rallied at the capitol against vaccine mandates Wednesday.

The protestors want the legislature to ban all vaccine mandates both public and private, but Republicans have expressed hesitations about interfering with private employers.

The courtyard between the old and new capitols was packed with protesters wielding signs displaying anti-vaccine messages.

“We as Floridians are not experiments,” said Hillsborough Pastor Jayson Williams.

They came to send a message to Republican lawmakers who they accuse of putting corporate interests over the will of those who don’t want the vaccine.

“You seriously support your constituents being thrown out on the street?” said podcaster JC Hall.

Missing among the crowd were state lawmakers.

Only one showed up.

“Why are they hiding in their offices?” said attorney and podcaster KrisAnne Hall.

Representative Anthony Sabatini, the one lawmaker in the crowd, wants to ban both private and public vaccine mandates for employees.

“It’s not just the threats from big government that are a threat to liberty today. It’s the threat from these big woke corporations,” said Sabatini.

He rejected the argument made by some Republicans that the state shouldn’t tell private businesses what the can and can’t do.

“They pass dozens and dozens and dozens of regulations on private businesses in the building every single year,” said Sabatini.

After the rally protesters flooded inside the Capitol.

From there they went to the House Speakers Office where they demanded a meeting, but they were told the Speaker was attending a family member’s funeral.

After failing to secure a meeting with the House Speaker, protesters then planned to attempt meeting with all 160 members of the State Legislature.

And while the protesters said they have the governor on their side, Gov. DeSantis has not asked the legislature to outright ban employer vaccine mandates.

Still, no official legislation has been unveiled ahead of the Special Session, but we’ve been told to expect that to change by week’s end.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A JCSO dive team recovered the body of a Georgia homicide victim, according to an agency press...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Seminole County, GA double murder
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Ben Grant, the single Tally 19 protester facing a felony charge, during a pretrial appearance.
‘Tally 19′ protester found not guilty of battery on law enforcement officer, guilty of resisting arrest
Gadsden Plane Crash scene
New details on Gadsden County plane crash
Parents sue Leon County Schools over its LGBTQ policies

Latest News

LCS has hired 300 people in just the last six weeks, and the district now has 90% of the open...
Leon County Schools making strides in hiring for open substitute teacher positions
COVID vaccines available for kids 5-11 as early as this weekend
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
REPORT: Former Seminole Posey to announce retirement from professional baseball
Jefferson County head coach Reynolds stepping down at end of the season