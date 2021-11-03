Advertisement

Jefferson County head coach Reynolds stepping down at end of the season.

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Tigers head football coach Ira Reynolds has announced he will be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season.

Reynolds made the announcement in an interview with 4Quartersonline.

“I’ve spoken with our administration and at the conclusion of this football season, I will be resigning as the head football coach,” Reynolds said. “It’s never just about wins and losses, it’s about the development of these young men. It’s just time to do something different.”

Reynolds was hired as the Tigers’ head coach in January of 2020 following the program’s dismissal of Leroy Smith.

Under Reynolds, Jefferson County has gone 2-16, including a 2-7 record this year.

Jefferson County is slated to play Maclay Friday in the regular season finale.

