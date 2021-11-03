Leon County Schools making strides in hiring for open substitute teacher positions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Disitrict is continuing to hire substitute teachers to get numbers up to pre-pandemic levels.

A large part of the substitute teacher population was vulnerable to COVID-19 and were unable to return to work.

However, as of early November, Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the numbers are almost back to normal.

“It’s a big relief for us because we were in a panic,” Hanna said.

LCS has hired 300 people in just the last six weeks, and the district now has 90% of the open positions filled.

“We’ve had parents, we’ve had grandparents who served as mentors and volunteers who are now serving as substitute teachers,” Hanna said.

School Board Member and Vice Chair Darryl Jones says the district has been creative and thinking outside the box for recruitment, reaching out to local colleges of education.

“Then our young people who are already inspired to come into the profession, might see substitute teaching as a way in which they can hone their skills and become ready to when they will assume a classroom in their own right,” Jones said.

He also says LCS has worked to increase salaries.

“In this current workforce environment, we needed to be sure we were providing a competitive wage. The superintendent had already made progress, but we made additional progress by adding additional monies to that salary,” Jones said.

R. Frank Nims Middle School Principal Dr. Benny Bolden has also seen the need for substitutes and emphasized the importance of having enough people.

“Teachers are regular people! They get pregnant, they go on maternity leave and things of that nature. We always have a need, a huge need, for additional staff, additional adults to come in, and be a mentor, be encouraging for kids,” Dr. Bolden said.

Bolden says working in education is the most rewarding job he could think of.

“This job is not about income. It is about the rewards of what you do in terms of development of people. And that is one of the best feelings. It’s truly a calling,” Bolden said.

