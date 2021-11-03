Advertisement

Man caught on camera vandalizing Panama City TV station property

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Security cameras captured a man vandalizing equipment at a Gray Television station in Panama City Beach, Florida, WJHG reported.

Video shows the person damaging the equipment around 9:30 p.m. Sunday outside WJHG’s offices.

A WJHG employee noticed something was going on and went outside to check. The employee said he found a man he didn’t recognize near the station’s equipment.

The man told the employee he was with Tyndall Air Force Base and was told to work on the equipment, saying he was tasked because he lived nearby and was with the Navy. The man then ran away, last seen heading toward Front Beach Road.

The WJHG employee said the man he saw was dressed in a dark jacket and camouflage pants. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday night but did not find anyone matching the description.

“So we are asking for the public’s help. That’s so important that you take action to hopefully avoid another situation like this in the future,” Carlini said.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said they are searching for the suspect, and they could face serious federal charges.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

