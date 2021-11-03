REPORT: Former Seminole Posey to announce retirement from professional baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State Seminole and current San Francisco Giant Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources tell The Athletic that Buster Posey will announce his retirement tomorrow. More to come... — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 3, 2021

Posey, who played for the Seminoles from 2006-2008, was the fifth overall draft pick by San Francisco in 2008 and made his MLB debut in 2009.

In 2010, Posey slashed .305/.505/.862 in his first full season in the majors, winning the Rookie of the Year and helping guide the Giants to a World Series championship.

Two years later, Posey won his first, and only, MVP award, earned his first All-Star Game selection and helped the Giants to another World Series title.

From 2012-2018, Posey was selected to the All-Star Game in every season and won four silver sluggers in that same span (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017).

Posey did not play in the abbreviated 2020 season and played in 113 games in 2021, hitting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

Over his 12-year MLB career, Posey hit .302/.372/.460 with 158 home runs and 729 RBI.

In his 195-game Seminole career, Posey hit .463 with 33 home runs and 206 RBI.

