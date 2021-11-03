Tallahassee hosting 1A-3A Florida High School Football State Championships in 2021 & 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday high school football championship games are returning to the Capital City. Classes 1A through 3A will return to Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2021.

Those championship games will also be held at Gene Cox Stadium in 2022.

“The FHSAA is thrilled to partner with both the Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale communities to host the 2021 and 2022 Florida High School Football State Championships,” said FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn. “Each location is sure to provide a unique and memorable football championship experience to all participating student-athletes and coaches, as well as their traveling fans.”

Gene Cox Stadium has a capacity of 6,500. It went under large renovations in 2018, featuring a new turf field and a pair of HD video boards.

“Visit Tallahassee is honored to once again partner with FHSAA to host the class 1A-3A Football State Championships in Florida’s Capital Region,” said Kerri L. Post, Director of Visit Tallahassee/Leon County Divison of Tourism. “We look forward to continuing FHSAA’s tradition of providing exceptional championship experiences for their student-athletes, coaches and spectators and welcoming everyone back to Tallahassee in December.”

The games will be held at 7 p.m. each night, with specific classifications to be determined later.

Tickets will cost $12 if purchased in advance and $15 if bought on game day. The class 4A through 8A games will be played from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 in Fort Lauderdale.

