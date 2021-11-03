Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hosting hiring fair in wake of statewide nursing shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search is on for nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s Rehabilitation Center. The hospital is hosting a rare hiring fair on Wednesday.

Increased demand for healthcare workers and burnout have led to a nationwide nursing shortage. Healthcare leaders spoke to WCTV about the problems they’re facing.

The Rehabilitation Center will look to fill 14 various nursing positions at Wednesday’s fair. It’s hoping local-grown talent will be waiting to fill the spots.

“It’ll be new for us,” said Norman Paisley, the director at TMH’s Rehabilitation Center.

Paisley admitted the nationwide nursing shortage is forcing his hand.

“It’s quite a challenge to keep our nursing workforce up. Our nursing leaders, our nursing staff, and our CNAs have done an excellent job working overtime,” Paisley said.

One of four nurses left hospitals in Florida last year, according to industry groups. The pandemic was a strain on everyone.

“Trying to balance the workload and provide safe care to our patients. It’s been tough for everyone involved,” Paisley said.

But efforts are underway to fill the gap, starting with local talent from Tallahassee Community College.

“To help with the shortage we were approached by both our local hospitals and asked to increase our enrollment in our nursing program, mainly our associate degree program,” Stephanie Solomon, the dean of TCC’s Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education, said.

Solomon said the program has increased by 20% over the last three years, and she hopes it can make doubling enrollment a reality. She said nearly a third of TCC graduates find employment at local hospitals.

In a statement sent to WCTV, Capital Regional Medical Center acknowledged the nursing and doctor shortage, saying it is always working to fill important roles across its operation.

TMH’s hiring fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rehabilitation Center off of Medical Drive. The fair includes a tour of the facility.

